Drug Lord El Chapo Briefly Reunites With Beauty Queen Wife at Court

A sketch shows El Chapo Guzman and his wife in court in Brooklyn on May 5, 2017.

Related:

El Chapo Guzman Still Searching for Lawyers, And Money To Pay Them

They also argued that they should be allowed to have contact visits with Guzman, while prosecutors say there is no area in the Metropolitan Correctional Center that is secure enough to let the two-time prison escapee sit next to his lawyers.

The judge seemed to agree that it was too cumbersome for Guzman and his lawyers to be separated by a partition while reviewing mounds of paperwork and said he would send a magistrate to the lockup to review the situation.

The bulk of the session was devoted to a hearing on whether El Chapo’s public defenders have a conflict of interest because other lawyers in their office have briefly represented confidential witnesses who may testify against him.

Guzman waived the conflict, telling the judge through a translator, “I would like to continue with my current attorneys because I feel well with them.”