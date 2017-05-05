Death of Ferguson Protester Highlights Struggle to Live Free

Edward Crawford in a combo selfie posted on his Twitter account on June 28, 2015. Twitter

St. Louis police said that Crawford was riding in a car with friends just before midnight Thursday. He was sitting in the backseat, distraught about personal issues he was having. The last thing the passengers told police that they heard was Crawford rummaging in the backseat and then, a gunshot. Crawford suffered a single gunshot to the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident appears to be a suicide,” said Leah K. Freeman, a St. Louis police spokeswoman. “However the official cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.”

An investigation is ongoing, she said.

If Crawford’s death was indeed a suicide, it’ll be the second of a young Black Lives Matter protester in a little more than a year.

In February 2016, MarShawn McCarrel, 23, shot and killed himself on the steps of statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

A few hours before he fatally shot himself, McCarrel posted an ominous final message on Facebook: “My demons won today. I’m sorry.”

The two deaths speak to the overwhelming emotional and psychological toll the resistance has taken on its young standard bearers. Organizers have made self-care a central pillar to their work. They’ve posted the phone numbers to suicide prevention lines on social media. And they’ve gone out of their way to comfort each other when the weight of the world seems too heavy to carry, especially those who’ve taken on the herculean task of changing it.

“Emotionally it is a struggle to know the reality of the conditions of the community that you are fighting for, knowing the limitations of the reforms you’re asking for, and how far off true justice actually is,” said Kayla Reed, an organizer with the St. Louis Action Council. “I think mentally, emotionally, sometimes the same thing that wears you down is the same thing you have to find motivation in. That’s a complicated space to occupy for a long period of time. I think there’s an expectation on people who do the work to always be inspirational, full of the answers and always ready with a response.”

“And sometimes, some days we do not. Some days it’s hard,” she said.

With the bright lights and cameras of that summer of rage having faded from Ferguson, the media slunk away like moths drawn to the brighter lights of bigger stories.

What they left behind was a city still grappling with all of its broken piece — racial divisions, income inequality, a police department seemingly at war with black residents — magnified under the scrutiny that the killing of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown Jr. drew to the city. Since those early days of protest following Brown’s killing three years ago this coming summer, there has been as much progress as there’ve been setbacks.

The city’s police force is being reformed under a federal consent decree. A new generation of homegrown activists has risen to champion the needs of the city’s most vulnerable and residents, both black and white, who seem to have moved further from their respective corners and closer to having the all-important race conversation than would’ve been impossible pre-Michael Brown.

But the setbacks have been frequent and dramatic. Despite boosting black voter turnout to record numbers in successive municipal elections, including one that added more blacks to the city council, their candidates of choice have mostly suffered defeat at the hands of the political establishment that stumbled through the crisis and upheaval following Brown’s death.

The much-maligned Mayor James Knowles recently won re-election and activists say the federal consent decree meant to reform the city’s troubled police department is moving at a snail’s pace. Uncertainty around the agreement is even more so given orders by Attorney General Jeff Sessions for the Justice Department to review all of the Obama-era consent decrees. Sessions worries such agreements and investigations into police departments, even those with histories of widespread abuses, may lower the morale of officers.

When state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, who much like Crawford emerged on the national radar during Ferguson, heard the news of Crawford’s death, she took to social media.

“He is #Ferguson’s hero,” the senator wrote on her Twitter account. “For those of us tear-gassed, he was our local champion.”

“Everybody back home is just shocked,” said Chappelle-Nadal, whose district includes Ferguson, from the capitol in Jefferson City.

“It’s depressing. That’s what it is. There seems to be no hope. It’s like we are imprisoned as black people. There are so many barriers that are put up for us as you try to change things and you fail, you try and you fail, ultimately there is very little hope and then you see these cases like this,” she said. “Folks who have been active in voicing their opinion on civil rights end up dead. It breaks you down.”