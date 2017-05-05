Bike Walk Macon to host first ever ‘Jane’s Walk’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bike Walk Macon is bringing residents together step by step with ‘Jane’s Walk’. It’s an initiative bringing light to community issues. It’s happening in city’s across the nation this weekend but this is it’s debut in Macon.

Jane’s Walk organizers Rachel Hollar says for the first time, they’re addressing community issues in Macon–on foot.

“They’re inspired by the legacy of Jane Jacobs and Jane Jacob’s was a writer and an activist and she had a lot of ideas on how to build your cities through community.”

She says in order to see change you have to walk the walk and talk the talk.

“Jane’s Walk is a free festival of citizen led walking tours we’ve got five walks happening all across Macon,” she added.

Bentley Hudgins is leading one of the walks. He says a city taking steps in the right direction starts with community.

“Recognize that we are different that we have different talents and backgrounds but we can use those and step together to effect change that will benefit the community as a whole,” said Hudgins

So his walk on social activism points right in the direction of Rosa Parks Square.

“When you get to do a walking tour you might be able to tell a physical narrative as well because you can start off somewhere and begin your story,” he said.

His story begins with how he was able to take a stand in local government.

“As you walk you can go by key points and deliver a message in a way that’s interactive engaging and you can also see the changes in the development downtown as you’re telling your story.”

Empowering others to put their best foot forward and do the same.

Walks will be going on all over the city this weekend. Still to come are the Napier Heights neighborhood walk, ‘There’s Beauty Beyond the Blight’ Gateway Heights neighborhood walk and the Rockin’ Ride bike tour. You can find more of the details on their website here.