Angie’s List: A bathroom activity goes outdoors

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For some of us, the bathroom is our last retreat for alone time, and the closed door is as clear as a Do Not Disturb sign. But a growing number are going more than a few steps beyond an open-door policy with outdoor showers – in rural areas, small towns and big cities, even in cold-weather states.

Last year, Angie’s List found that nearly half of Americans sing in the shower. This year, they’ve found something a little more startling: A lot of us are showering outdoors.

“For years interior designers have really made an effort to bring the outside into your home, for better natural light, for example,” Angie’s List founder Angie Hicks says. “But now there’s a trend, where we’re taking the inside out.”

Outdoor showers have sprung up in backyards and on rooftops across the nation. K.C. Cohen and wife Faith found inspiration for theirs while on vacation in Mexico. Cohen did most of the work himself, and paid just $200 for the plumbing.

“The best thing about the outdoor shower is the outdoors. You spent your whole life taking a shower in maybe six square feet,” Cohen says. “This is wide open, it’s impossible to describe how great it is. Coming out in the rain is as good as it gets.”

Angie adds, “These types of showers aren’t just limited to warm-weather climates, and they don’t have to be expensive, either.”

Like Cohen, Heath Hurst lives in Indianapolis – not exactly Venice Beach. Hurst put his professional construction experience to good use, DIYing his rooftop shower for around $1,000. He used his home’s gutter system to properly drain the water.

“You just have to take a shower in it to understand,” Hurst says. “You’re outside, in the elements, the world’s going by, it’s best when the stars are out, it’s a little cold, it’s best in November.”

Angie says if you want to DIY an outdoor shower, whether up high or in the backyard, drain it in an environmentally conscious manner. If you don’t have plumbing experience, work with a reliable contractor. Lastly, Angie says if you want to continue to have a good relationship with your neighbors, add some sort of a screen around your shower area. Your neighbors could be amused to hear you sing in the shower, but they likely don’t want to see you do it.