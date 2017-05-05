Aaron Hernandez to Fiancée: 'I Told You What Was Coming'

Aaron Hernandez, formerly of the New England Patriots, practices before a game in 2012. Jim Rogash / Getty Images

Although Hernandez, 27, did not seem despondent on the surface, he was already

serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of his friend, semipro football player Odin Lloyd. The Patriots dropped Hernandez following his arrest in the case — bringing an end to the career of one of the NFL’s most promising players.

Besides his fiancée, Hernandez also left a note for his young daughter, officials have said. The recipient of a third note was unclear, although an attorney for another inmate told reporters last week that he believes it was intended for his client, who had been

a “close friend” of Hernandez while in prison.

According to the investigative report, a correction officer last saw Hernandez during a cell check at 1 a.m. Hernandez managed to cover his window, and just after 3 a.m., he was found naked and hanged by a bed sheet tied to his cell window. Officers struggled to pry the door open.

“Staff was having a difficult time holding Inmate Hernandez up due to shampoo and water that was poured throughout the cell floor,” one officer wrote.

Officers also found writing on the cell wall in blood with religious imagery and references. A Bible was left open to

John 3:16, with the 16th verse marked in blood. Hernandez also had “John 3:16” written on his forehead. The verse begins: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

The blood had come from a cut on the top of Hernandez’s right middle finger, the report said. He was also found with large circular blood marks on both of his feet.

Meanwhile, there remains a possibility that Hernandez’s guilty verdict could be overturned because his case was in the middle of an appeal review by the state Supreme Judicial Court.

With his death, the case is essentially left unresolved — so the state could move to void his conviction entirely as part of a legal loophole known as “abatement ab initio,” or “from the beginning.”

Prosecutors are fighting a move by Hernandez’s lawyers to dismiss his murder conviction.