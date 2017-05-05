2 Killed in Cargo Plane Crash at West Virginia Airport

Part of a cargo plane lays on the ground following a fatal crash at Yeager Airport in Charleston, W. Va.on May 5, 2017. Ben Queen / AP

Airport spokesman Mike Plante told reporters that the flight was routine, and there was nothing to indicate the plane was having trouble landing.

Plante added that accidents at Yeager are rare and that the runway’s length is on par with major airports in New York and Chicago.

“There’s nothing particularly challenging about Yeager Airport for a pilot,” Plante said.

The plane was being operated by Air Cargo Carriers Inc. as a subcontractor for UPS, which told NBC News the flight had originated from Louisville at 5:35 a.m. and was supposed to land at about 6:20 a.m.

“As we attempt to learn more about the situation, we are keeping the crew involved in our heartfelt thoughts,” UPS said in a statement.

An investigation was underway.

NTSB investigating today’s crash of an air cargo Short SH33 at Charleston, WV Yeager Airport. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) May 5, 2017

Yeager’s airport remained closed Friday morning and a state of emergency was declared for the airport, which services both cargo planes and passenger airlines.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.