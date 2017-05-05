18 Penn State Frat Brothers Charged in Pledge's Death

Timothy Piazza (C) with his parents Evelyn Piazza (L) and James Piazza (R) on Oct. 31, 2014. Timothy died in February 2017 at a fraternity event at Penn State. Patrick Carns / AP

The State College-based school shut down the Beta chapter permanently following the Feb. 2 pledge event that led to Piazza’s death. Police said he fell around 11 p.m., but first responders were not called until almost 12 hours later.

Four brothers allegedly carried him upstairs after the fall and placed him on a couch that night but no one called 911 till the next morning. Piazza died at the hospital.

The coroner ruled Piazza’s death accidental and said he sustained multiple traumatic injuries from the fall.

According to prosecutors, members of the fraternity testified to a grand jury that Beta was supposed to be a “dry” house, but alcohol was still consumed during its events.

About 40 students lived at the house. Members partook in alcohol-fueled events such as a Four Loko night and a cigar and beer night.

From Jan. 25 to Feb. 2, one Beta brother bought nearly $1,180 worth of alcohol, including Four Loko and Crown Russe vodka, prosecutors said. Text messages and a chat group called “we f— moms” revealed members allegedly asking about buying alcohol, including for pledges, and collecting money for their so-called “slush fund.”

During the pledge night event, the recruits were required to drink various types of alcohol at stations as part of a contest known as “the gauntlet.”

The Beta Theta Pi House at Penn State. WJAC-TV

Neither Penn State nor Beta officials immediately responded to a request for comment.

The fraternity said in February that it would continue to cooperate in any investigation, although its Penn State chapter would cease operations.

Piazza’s death led to a number of changes on campus, including a ban on all social activities involving alcohol for the rest of the semester, monitoring at social events to prevent underage and excessive drinking, no hard liquor at events that allow for alcohol, and probation and immediate revocation of a Greek-letter chapter’s status if rules are violated.