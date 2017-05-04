Venezuela: Video Shows Armored Vehicle Rolling Over Protesters

The David vs Goliath video that is going viral in Venezuela shows a scene in Altamira, one of Caracas most wealthier neighborhoods, where a group of young people are chasing riot police down the street armed with nothing more than sticks and stones.

The police fire on the crowd with tear gas, as an armored vehicle pushes back protesters and rolls over people in the crowd. The tank is then engulfed in flames.

NBC News has confirmed that at least one person got stuck underneath the vehicle and is severely injured.

Clashes between people in the streets and the authorities are a common scene in Venezuela, where 34 people have died during the month- long protests, according to Reuters. The NGO Foro Penal Venezolano reports that almost 2 thousand protesters have been detained since April 4th and 600 of those are still behind bars.

In cities around the country there are reports of political unrest by day and shootouts and looting at night. Scenes include students and housewives armed with sticks and rocks, confronting National Guard troops with anti-riot gear using tear gas, water cannons and other weapons to beat back crowds.

Venezuela, which up until 1998 was South America’s most stable democracy, has the largest oil reserves in the world. Yet inflation is in triple digits and there are massive food and medical shortages affecting residents of all income brackets.

RELATED: U.S. Senators Seek Sanctions, Action on Venezuela

In the U.S., a bipartisan group of senators, led by Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Bill Nelson (D-FL), introduced legislation on Wednesday to address the crisis. The bill would provide assistance to Venezuela including $10 million for food and medicine and calls for sanctions against a number of Venezuelan officials.

Follow NBC Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.