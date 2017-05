Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wears Star Wars themed socks as he meets with his Irish counterpart, Taoiseach Enda Kenny, during his visit on May 4, 2017 to Montreal, Quebec. Christinne Muschi / Reuters

Other events in the United States included special “Star Wars”-themed activities at the Walt Disney Co’s Disneyland amusement park in California. Disney owns the Star Wars franchise.

A student in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, caused a commotion when he showed up at his high school dressed in a storm trooper costume, prompting a frightened passerby to call authorities, police said.

Leia Farid, 4, poses for photos during activities to mark “May the 4th” Star Wars Day at Gardens by the Bay on May 4, 2017 in Singapore. Edgar Su / Reuters