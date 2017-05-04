Senators Turn to Health Care Bill and They Have Issues

House Republicans passed their health care bill at a whirlwind pace, pushing it through as soon as they had enough votes lined up without holding hearings on its impact or waiting for a report on how much it will cost.

Now it’s the Senate’s turn, where things tend to move at a more genteel pace. Having largely sidestepped this week’s House contentious debate, members say they’ll need plenty of time to look things over and some have already expressed concerns about the plan’s substance.

“We’re not under any deadline, so we’re going to take our time,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), the majority whip, told reporters.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has assembled a working group to try to find a consensus.

Sen. John Thune (R-ND), a member of the leadership team, noted to reporters that “the margin for error is a lot less over here” given that Republicans have a 52-seat majority and can only lose two votes. That also means a bill could take more time to work out, since any individual member could potentially derail a compromise.

An indication of the trepidation in the Senate was clear when President Donald Trump said at a Rose Garden gathering with House GOP members after their bill passed that the Senate was “eager” to get to work on the legislation — some House members actually laughed out loud.

“They are!” Trump said in response to the chuckles.

Several Senators have stressed not to expect the kind of rapid flurry of action that characterized the House’s final vote.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) criticized his House counterparts for rushing forward without waiting for a Congressional Budget Office analysis or giving members a chance to add amendments or even time to examine the bill’s text, which was only finalized on Wednesday evening.

“I’m not so sure this is good civics here,” he said.

Unlike the House, the Senate rules won’t allow them to push through a vote without waiting for a Congressional Budget Office score. They can’t formally take up the House bill until the CBO finishes its analysis, which could take one to two weeks, and have it reviewed by the Senate parliamentarian.

That process carries some pitfalls of its own. It’s possible some of the most important items that the House Freedom Caucus negotiated, including allowing states to opt out of Essential Health Benefits and protections for pre-existing conditions, will run afoul of rules requiring reconciliation bills to stick to items that concern the budget and not regulations.

“Anything that makes it impossible for us to do under reconciliation we’ll have to either try to do it a different way or do it at a later time,” Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) said.

Some members, including Blunt and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), indicated the Senate might write its own bill from scratch rather than making a few tweaks to the House bill and sending it back.

“I congratulate the House on passage of its bill,” Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN), chairman of the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, said in a statement. “The Senate will now finish work on our bill, but will take the time to get it right.”

Others said the House could serve as a reference point, but the measure would likely require significant changes.

“It’s the skeleton, but it’s definitely still not the final product,” Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) told reporters.

He predicted it would take at least six weeks to advance a bill, given the longer process for submitting and scoring amendments compared to the House.

As was the case in the House, there are moderates, conservatives, and members with personal concerns to placate. Some were highly critical of the House’s first failed attempt to pass a bill, though they mostly held their tongues during the most recent negotiations. Now those issues will return to the spotlight and the slower pace means there will be more time for think tank studies, activist campaigns and constituent calls to influence their votes.

