Queen's Staff Called to Buckingham Palace for 'Important' Meeting

Buckingham Palace DEA / W. BUSS / De Agostini/Getty Images

However, Buckingham Palace told NBC News that there was “no cause for concern.”

A palace official confirmed that a meeting had been arranged. Such gatherings, which include members of the royal household who are based Balmoral in Scotland and Sandringham in eastern England, usually occur just once a year.

Chris Ship, royal editor at NBC News’ British partner ITV, cautioned against jumping to conclusions after an initial report sparked speculation about the health of the 91-year-old monarch and her husband Prince Philip, who will turn 96 next month.

An official announcement was expected later in the morning.

“Staff has been called into quite an important meeting by someone called the Lord Chamberlain, he’s like the head of the household,” Ship told ITV’s “Good Morning Britain.” “My understanding is that this is not a — how would you put this delicately — a significant announcement about an accession. The queen is not about to abdicate. That we think that there is a reasonably important announcement,” he added. “No one’s died overnight — let’s just put it that way.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the the queen and Philip would appear as scheduled at an event at St. James’ Palace on Thursday morning.

Queen Elizabeth II attends a ceremony on April 25. Richard Pohle /WPA Pool / Getty Images