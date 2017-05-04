Middle Georgia Regional Airport inviting community out to free open house

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For the first time, the Middle Georgia Regional Airport is giving the public a chance to come out to the airspace and have some fun!

Parents are invited to bring their kids and touch planes, helicopters and more.

Erick D’Leon, Airport Manager at Middle Georgia Regional Airport came on 41Today to talk about the open house. He says its a great way to show off the airport and have some fun with the community.

There are also demonstrations to check out including Airport Rescue and Fire Fighters (ARFF) in action, Macon-Bibb EOD unit, and Georgia Forestry Helicopter water drop.

D’Leon says one of the major focuses this year is making sure potential aviation students know what resources are available and getting them the proper training here in Middle Georgia.

The Open House is Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The airport is located at 1000 Terminal Drive in Macon.

Remember, the event is totally free!