Macon residents observe National Day of Prayer

MACON, Georgia ( 41NBC/WMGT) – Thursday marks the 66th annual national day of prayer. Citizens across the U.S. celebrated ‘the rally for our nation’ including those in Macon.

For local organizer Bruce Leicht, the day of prayer is a day of hope for America’s future.

“With the political climate we live in today we do see a rather divisiveness and we’ve got two different sides…we think the national day or prayer just kind of helps people come together,” he said.

It’s been a day celebrated here in Macon since the mid 70’s–bringing residents of different backgrounds together to reflect, repent, and inspire.

But with the country so seemingly divided, Leicht says what was once the foundation of American society is needed now more than ever.

“You think about our country, it’s changed somewhat–you know there’s no longer prayer in public school’s and we think it’s just vitally important to recognize that prayer is extremely important,” he said.

That’s why 83 year-old Lucile Clark says faith lead her to leave work early and be a part of the day of prayer.

“This is a special day for everybody to repent for their sins and come to Christ,” said Clarke.

She’s lived in Macon most of her life and seen first hand how the city has changed through the years.

“I’ve been in business since 59′ as a beautician and God has been really good to me and I thank him for everything,” she added.

But what she says hasn’t changed is her belief that anything is possible–with prayer.

“I know what prayer can do,” said Clarke.

Bridge any gap and mend every fence–no matter race, gender, or political status.

Local events today for the National Day of Prayer included the annual prayer breakfast and observance at noon.