Macon Mayhem offer championship win t-shirts, hats

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Mayhem want everyone to help celebrate their huge win during the SPHL Finals, bringing home a championship trophy.

The team is offering championship hats and t-shirts so you can wear them around town.

The shirt says “One team. One goal. #MadeHistory.”

The #MaconHistory is crossed out.

Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations Erik Evenson says the shirt is ready for you to buy.

Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations Erik Evenson says he hopes people will be ready as the team takes the ice to defend their title run next season, starting in October.

If you want to buy a shirt or hat, call Devin Jackson at 478-803-1592.

It’s $25 for a shirt and $30 for a hat.

