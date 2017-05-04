‘Love’s’ donates $2,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Central Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon has a new place to go to get a cup of Joe and some great pizza. A new love’s travel stop is off exit 153 on Sardis Church Road.

To celebrate, they donated $2,000 to the boys and girls of Central Georgia. It’s tradition for love’s to donate to a charity each time they open a store. General Manager Quintin Moore says they picked the boys and girls club for a special reason.

“Kids are the future. So anything we can do to help the kids,” said Moore. “That’s a cause I’m personally involved with, is trying to give back to the youth.”

The store has a Subway, Chesters and a Godfather’s Pizza. It also has a tire shop with an oil pit and plenty of benefits for drivers. It’s considered one of the biggest Love’s in Georgia.