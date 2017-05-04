Jay’s HOPE teeing of to raise money for cancer-stricken families

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jay’s HOPE is teeing off again to provide support to families with a child battling cancer.

The Jay’s HOPE Classic Golf Tournament is fun for everyone, even if you’re not the best golfer. It’s scramble with teams of four and winners in three different flights. They’re also raffling off some great prizes including a MiniMax Big Green Egg. And if you hit a hole-in-one, you win a 2017 Honda CR-v Ex-1!

Christie Johnson came on 41Today to talk about the event, which is in its second year. She says all the proceeds go to support services to local families with a child battling cancer.

The tournament is Friday, May 6 starting at 9 a.m. Registration opens at 7 a.m. but you can register ahead of time.

The cost is $400 for a team of 4, which two meals, a complimentary drink ticket, tournament swag bag, and more!

For more information, and to register, visit http://jayshope.org/classic/.