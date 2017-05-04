Houston County lawmakers discuss Georgia Fairgrounds funding

WARNER ROBINS (41NBC/WMGT) – Rainy weather this morning didn’t stop Houston county lawmakers from meeting to talk with residents about strides they made during the legislative session.

Funding toward the Georgia National Fair Grounds has both residents and lawmakers looking forward to continued growth in their community.

Senator Larry Walker says the state dollars will be a benefit to not only Houston County but all of Middle Georgia.

“We’ll be able to build a climate controlled live stock arena and double the size of the Georgia Grown Building–that way we’ll be able to bring in more events, more people, more tourists, and more dollars into middle Georgia so that was very positive.”

Walker says they were also able to pass legislation to get rid of the corporate net worth tax to small business across the state during this year’s General Assembly session.