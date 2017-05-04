'Horror and Despair': Former Death Row Inmate Wants End to 'Conveyor Belt of Death'

Top row, from left, Bruce Ward, Marcel Williams, Jason McGehee and Kenneth Williams. Bottom row, Stacey Johnson, Ledell Lee, Don Davis and Jack Jones. Arkansas Corrections

Harvard’s report found that two men slated for execution this month are severely mentally ill — one believes that death row is a test from God “to prepare him for a special mission as an evangelist” and the other hallucinates “bugs, ants and spiders in particular, that he believed were going to get him.” A third man is intellectually disabled and suffered significant head injuries that might have caused brain trauma, and a fourth was first represented by a drunk lawyer and then a mentally ill lawyer — both attorneys later lost their licenses.

“A lot of those guys are mentally ill and there’s no need to execute them,” Crane said about the inmates. “We got them locked up and they’re not going anywhere.”

Crane does not believe the death penalty is necessary, and that it dehumanizes everyone involved, one of the reasons he now works as a postal worker in his home state of Kansas.

“You can’t be a person of character and know what I know and still be for the death penalty,” Crane said.

“I’m a Catholic and while I’m not particularly good at being religious,” he added, “I know I’m going to have to account for myself, for what I did and what I saw.”

Echols agrees, and that’s why he feels obligated to return to Arkansas — a place that, to him, feels as though it is full of enemies and terror. While it is not fun to relive his time in prison, or the thoughts he had while waiting for his execution to be scheduled, he wants people to consider his story and imagine what might have happened if no one had paid attention to his case.

“The thing I always try to keep in mind,” he said, “is every single person, every single person that hears my story is a potential jury member on someone else’s case in the future and can make sure the same thing doesn’t happen to someone else.”