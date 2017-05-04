Gift of the Gaffe: Prince Philip's Most Famous (and Infamous) Comments

Britain’s Prince Philip — who announced Thursday that he is retiring from royal duties later this year — is renowned for his sometimes-offensive quips and putdowns.

Here are some of the most famous (and infamous) comments attributed to the consort, who has been married to Queen Elizabeth II for 70 years:

  • “And what exotic part of the world do you come from?” the Duke of Edinburgh asked British politician John Taylor in 1999. Taylor, whose parents were from Jamaica, replied he was from Birmingham, one of England’s biggest cities.
  • “If you stay here much longer, you’ll go home with slitty eyes,” he told a British student in China in 1986.
  • “People think there’s a rigid class system here, but dukes have even been known to marry chorus girls. Some have even married Americans,” he said in 2000. Philip’s father-in-law George VI unexpectedly became king in 1936 after his brother Edward VIII abdicated to marry U.S. divorcee Wallis Simpson.
  • “You look like you’re ready for bed,” he told Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, who was wearing national dress, in 2003.
  • “So who’s on drugs here?… He looks as if he’s on drugs,” Philip said during a visit to a youth club in 2002.
  • “The problem with London is the tourists. They cause the congestion. If we could just stop the tourism, we could stop the congestion,” he said in 2002.

Image: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

