Family Kicked Off Delta Flight, Threatened With Jail, Foster Care

The employee said that because Schear’s teenage son was not present and the ticket was in his name, the 2-year-old could not sit there and had to give up the seat.

Later in the video, another employee said that Federal Aviation Administration rules stipulate that a 2-year-old cannot be in a seat, or occupy a car seat, and needed to be sitting an adult’s lap.

Schear responds that their son had sat in a car seat, in his own seat on the plane, on their way to Maui.

The FAA

says on its website that it “strongly urges” parents to secure small children in an approved child safety restraint device, or car seat, throughout their flight.

Brian Schear said he and his family were not reimbursed for their trouble, either.

“They never contacted us. And honestly, we didn’t contact them. This whole thing has made me so angry and … you know … with the money that I’m out for the tickets, I couldn’t care less about that,” he said.

Delta said in a statement on Thursday afternoon that they “sorry for the unfortunate experience” the family had, and had since reached out to compensate them.

“We are sorry for the unfortunate experience our customers had with Delta, and we’ve reached out to them to refund their travel and provide additional compensation,” the company said in the statement. “Delta’s goal is to always work with customers in an attempt to find solutions to their travel issues. That did not happen in this case and we apologize.”

Brittany Schear said she was most upset that the employee had threatened them with jail, and the removal of their children.

“I’m not a confrontational person … and when you’re a mother and you have your 1-year-old and your 2-year-old and they threaten to take your kids away from you, I mean whether that’s possible or whether that’s, you know against the law, it just, it made my heart drop,” she said.

