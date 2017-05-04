'El Chapo' Staying in Solitary But Can Write to Wife

The wife of “El Chapo”, Emma Coronel Aispuro, exits the US Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn after a hearing in the case of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman in New York on Feb. 3, 2017 Don Emmert / AFP/Getty Images

Cogan said he can write her letters, which will be screened by federal authorities to make sure he’s not sending coded messages to run the Sinaloa cartel from behind bars, coordinate an escape or direct an attack on possible snitches.

The messages, the judge said, can discuss the hiring and paying of lawyers or can be “of a personal nature.”

His ruling also addressed a list of gripes from the defense about Guzman’s treatment at the MCC — the size of the window on his cell, the fact that the exercise bike doesn’t face the TV in the recreation room, a bar on purchasing bottled water, a clock temporarily taken away.

Cogan’s advice: Take it up with the Bureau of Prisons and only bring those issues to him if jail officials make the process too difficult.

“None of these issues present constitutional concerns and the Court is not going to micro-manage the BOP,” Cogan wrote.

Guzman’s lawyers have said that the conditions at the prison have put his sanity at risk.

“He has difficulty breathing and suffers from a sore throat and headaches. He has recently been experiencing auditory hallucinations, complaining of hearing music in his cell even when his radio is turned off,” his attorneys wrote in one filing.

But the judge said the restrictions are to be expected in solitary confinement and he turned down a request to have Amnesty International visit, saying it would “further sensationalize an already sensationalized case.”

However, he did order prison officials to stop “keeping tabs” on what happens during El Chapo’s meetings with his attorneys and reporting those details back to federal prosecutors.

The 59-year-old is under indictment in a half-dozen federal courts but the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn is getting the first chance to convict him of charges that he ran the world’s largest drug-trafficking enterprise, flooding the United States with $14 billion worth of narcotics and using violence to wipe out his rivals.

He has pleaded not guilty.