Drug raid in East Macon sends two men to jail

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Police arrested two men during a drug raid in Macon Wednesday.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit, Special Investigations Unit and SWAT Team were serving a search warrant at 1343 Payton Street.

Chaderick Hoskins, 23, and Jamaine Sims, 21, were inside the home when police found more than a pound of marijuana and almost six ounces each of powder and crack cocaine.

Investigators also found four firearms.

The two men are facing drug charges and were released after they both posted a $9750 bond.