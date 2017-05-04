Cops Resist Push to Join Immigration Crackdown

Texas state Sen. Charles Perry Eric Gay / AP file

Perry said Thursday that the bill wouldn’t change departments’ operational requirements “one iota.” The measure, he said, “does say that whatever the law of the land is, then you have to live by it and you have to implement it.”

He also noted that the bill includes protections for victims and witnesses who do not want to reveal their immigration status. It will be up to police departments to make sure that provision is understood by the public, he said.

“If it is properly messaged, the immigrant community will feel safer,” Perry said.

Acevedo did not dispute that the bill would not impact the way his department worked.

The damage, he said, would be in the perception.

The fear of police acting as immigration agents could marginalize people who already feel unable to assimilate into American society. That puts them at greater risk of joining gangs or extremist groups, Acevedo said.

“Why are we passing this law if it will have no impact other than to create the perception, create fear?” he said. “If that’s what were trying to do, scare people, then shame on us.”