Christian Abortion Doctor Works to Keep Procedure Available in South

Protesters Dianne and Pete, who declined to give their last names, drove an hour and a half from Florence, Alabama, to picket the Alabama Women’s Center. Rebecca Davis / NBC News

When patients arrive, the escorts use rainbow umbrellas to shield the women from picketers, who sometimes record the arrivals on their phones.

The Good Samaritan

Parker was about to bite into a buffalo wing when the news broke.

He paused in the kitchen of the Alabama Women’s Center, container of blue cheese between his fingers, as a headline appeared on a television showing CNN:

“GOP SOURCE: NO VOTE TONIGHT ON HEATH CARE BILL,” it said.

A laugh shot from Parker’s lips like a starting gun. “They don’t have the votes,” he said, reveling in a rare moment of victory.

Parker knows he would have it easier if he practiced his profession elsewhere — that he wouldn’t have to fight battle after battle with legislators if he just went up north.

But, working at the front lines of the abortion debate, challenging each new hurdle, is where he feels he is meant to be.

“I was not of the age of accountability during the civil rights movement. I was not born into slavery. I was not born during the labor rebellions of the ’20s,” Parker said. “In 2017, I’m a women’s health provider. This is my time and this is my responsibility.”