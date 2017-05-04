China's 'Homegrown' Competitor to the Boeing 737 Is Set to Take to Skies

The C919 on display in Shanghai, China. Albee Zhang / AFP – Getty Images file

Reflecting the importance of the Chinese market — which buys more than 25 percent of Boeing jets and supports 150,000 U.S. jobs — the American firm opened its first overseas finishing center in China last March. This follows the move by its chief rival Airbus to set up a final assembly plant in China in 2008.

“Boeing has a long-term view and strategy for the China market,” said John Burns, president of Boeing China. “We are a supplier, customer, competitor and business partner to China’s aviation industry.

He added: “COMAC is a widely respected company and their products will compete in the global aviation airplane industry … at times we will both compete and collaborate with each other.”

Airbus also “welcomes” the competition brought by the C919 “which is good for the development of the industry,” said Amelia Xu, spokeswoman for Airbus China.

Levine said the Western giants had good reason to be sanguine about the C919’s development.

“The plane will not pose as a threat to Boeing or Airbus,” he said. “By the time the C919 is ready to debut, it will be approximately 15 years behind the newer Boeing and Airbus planes.”

In addition, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also not given airworthiness certification, “thus limiting the plane’s access to overseas markets,” Levine said.

“The expectation is that C919 will build a derivative that will meet FAA standards, which aviation experts believe will take [another] seven years,” he added.

China’s C919 “will not break the market monopoly” of Boeing and Airbus, concedes Professor Gao Yuanyang of Beihang University, China’s leading school of aeronautics and astronautics.

“The large aircraft market can definitely accommodate C919 to form a A+B+c market structure,” Gao told NBC News, noting that the small letter “c” represents the Chinese jet in a market that will continue to be dominated by Airbus and Boeing.

But Gao sees China’s “rapid growth in the foreseeable 20 years.” The C919 “clearly represents the hope to retain China’s huge share of the global aviation market at least partially in China,” he said.

Dawn Liu and Sami Tseng contributed to this report