Cat Of The Week: Tigger

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Tigger is your Cat Of The Week this week.

He is about 5-years-old, affectionate with people and very soft and fluffy!

Dawn Dress from Kitty City Cat Rescue came on 41Today to introduce Tigger. Dress says Tigger loves people but doesn’t get along well with other cats.

Tigger is currently up for adoption, so be sure to stop by Kitty City Cat Rescue if you’re interest. It’s located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. For more information, head to their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799.