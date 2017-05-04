Arkansas Governor Defends Rapid Execution Schedule

Protesters outside the state Capitol building voice their opposition to Arkansas’ upcoming executions on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Little Rock, Ark. Kelly P. Kissel / AP

But he added that he may examine some of the laws surrounding clemency and might have to examine other execution procedures if they are unable to procure more lethal injection drugs. Many pharmaceutical companies avoid providing their products to states and Departments of Correction because they do not want to be affiliated with executions.

“If we absolutely can’t get any other drugs, we might need to look at alternatives, but I don’t think we’re there yet,” Hutchinson said, making it clear later that he flatly rejected the firing squad as an option. “In terms of some of the processes, the technical things and the law in relation to executions and clemency, do need to be looked at.”

Hutchinson most wants to tackle the law that causes an automatic 30-day clemency review if a death warrant expires. His potential plan is to do away with that, which would allow the governor greater flexibility to provide a days-long reprieve in case of emergency and then quickly reschedule an execution.

Because to Hutchinson and many Arkansans — who strongly support the death penalty,

according to a recent poll — there are too many roadblocks to carrying out death sentences. But for now, the governor hopes these executions would prove to Arkansans that the state would not waver in fulfilling its promises to victims’ families.

“The justice system can work,” he said. “It’s not easy. It’s hard, but it does work and it can be completed. I think it’s not only important to understand that from a state perspective, but it’s really important for the public to know and see that.”

Though controversy still surrounds the executions, Hutchinson wants to move on to other issues facing the state. During a Friday press conference, while numerous questions from reporters focused on the executions, most of Hutchinson’s prepared remarks discussed Arkansas’ healthcare system and the economy — even announcing a $70 million cut to the state budget.

Further executions are far from his mind, he said.

“I don’t even want to consider it,” he said. “If the attorney general sends names over, we’ll have to take another look at it. But I don’t know any that is ripe to be sent over.”