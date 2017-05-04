20 Years After Princess Diana's Death, Reflections of Her Life

BRAEMAR – SEPTEMBER: Diana, Princess of Wales, wears a tartan outfit by Caroline Charles when she attends the Braemar Games in September 1981. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage) WireImage

This week on Dateline, we’ll take a look at the stories behind the images through the eyes of Diana’s confidantes — her friends and insiders. Those who knew her, worked with her and covered her. We gain intriguing insight into Charles and Diana’s troubled marriage and their romances, before and after the divorce. And we watched as Diana navigated through the turbulence using her new-found power, her popularity.

On the final night of Diana’s life, I was in Greenville, Mississippi, just two months into my first broadcasting job. I’m sure you remember where you were too. I came home late and saw the alert on TV. Princess Diana had been in a car crash in Paris. I assumed I’d go to bed, wake up and she’d be fine. A broken leg maybe. This is not how the princess would die, I thought. But that wasn’t the case. Diana was dead at the age of 36. It was a shock that resonated around the world. So many of us felt like we knew her.

The world mourned like never before.

Princess Diana left a lasting legacy, and paved the way for her sons and a new generation of royals. She made it OK for them to be open about their troubles and use their power and their titles for causes that, at times, might seem out of the box for a royal.

I saw the photo of Princess Charlotte, who turned two this past week. She looks like William to me and, in turn, like Diana. I thought to myself what an amazing grandmother Diana would have been and how proud she would have been of her sons. I also watched Diana’s funeral again — that iconic image of William and Harry with their heads bowed, the card with the word “Mummy” on her casket. I couldn’t help but get emotional.

That’s the impact she had on people… 20 years later and I was still moved to tears over the woman who will now always be known as “The People’s Princess.”