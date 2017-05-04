$20 Million Over Boy Killed on Waterslide: Report

The Verruckt waterslide at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kansas, in July 2014. Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts / EPA

Caleb, the son of Republican state Rep. Scott Schwab, and his family were visiting the park on Elected Officials Day, at which the park provided lawmakers with free admission and lunch.

Caleb was accompanied by two other women on the ride who suffered serious facial injuries. The women have settled their claims against the companies involved.

Verrückt opened on July 10, 2014. Its German name means “insane” or “crazy.” The ride featured a three-person raft that plunged 17 stories at 70 mph, then surged back up a hill to drop 50 feet into a pool.

The investigation is still underway, but it is believed that Caleb’s raft went airborne before coming into contact with the ride’s safety netting. Police described Caleb’s cause of death as a fatal neck wound.

After the incident, multiple riders told The Star that their rafts had also gone airborne and that there was an issue with the hook-and-loop strap meant to keep the riders secured to the raft.

Verrückt had not been inspected since its grand opening in 2014. The Kansas Legislature agreed to approve tighter regulations of amusement park rides in its most recent session.