The Mentors Project of Bibb County gives away sizable college scholarship money to graduates

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT0 – The Mentors Project of Bibb County is helping some of their graduates reach far beyond high school.

Thursday evening at the Vineville Baptist Church June O’Neal gave 3 high school graduates 5 hundred dollars in college scholarship money. 9 other graduates will also receive sizable amounts of money to use for college as well. O’Neal said this is the first time she’s been able to give out this amount of scholarship money.

She told us The Powers Law Group and the radio station The Creek 100.9 made it all possible to help these students fulfill their academic dreams.

June O’Neal Executive Director The Mentors Project of Bibb County said, “When first generation college student may not have book money the first semester and that might turn them around in the middle of the road. I think it’s incredibly important that we support them with something as simple as books.”

Lawyer Virgil Adams gave the keynote speech. He told the mentors to follow their hearts and reach for their dreams.