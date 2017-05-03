What's With the Crazy, Scary North Korean Propaganda?

A screen from a video published on YouTube on April 19, 2017, shows a concert during North Korean leader Kim Jong Un celebration of his grandfather’s birthday that features a video simulation of a nuclear missile attack destroying San Francisco. NBC News

And the messaging can get even more personal. Lee points to attacks on President Obama and the recently impeached president of South Korea, Park Geun-hye, in 2015. Obama, he said, was referred to as a “wicked black monkey” who should return to Africa “and feed off bread crumbs thrown by tourists” while Park was called a “dirty old whore.” The North, Lee said, received criticism in the international community for its racist and sexist commentary.

Some of the more recent videos directed against the U.S. have high production values, with heavy use of graphics and animations.

In March, North Korean television showed a video of

a simulated nuclear missile attack on The Ellipse, just south of the White House. The announcer talks about how “the American imperialists and the South Korean traitors … will face the most absurd and painful self-destruction, digging their own tombs with their bare hands.” The video ends with a sea of gravestones superimposed over an American flag.

A month later, as part of the celebration of

the Day of the Sun, North Korean TV broadcast a military concert in front of a big screen display showing a missile attack on San Francisco. Kim stands on the dais as the orchestra reaches a crescendo perfectly timed with a simulated nuclear detonation.

One U.S. official said the videos are at once a throwback to earlier Cold War messaging and strangely au courant. He called them “almost post-modern, ironic rather than earnest.”

There is a numbing sameness to North Korea’s words and imagery, but the U.S. monitors the messages closely for any changes. As a second U.S. official said, if the Koreans stop talking about turning South Korea into a “sea of fire” and threaten something even more horrific, the intelligence community — and the world — need to take note.