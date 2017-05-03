TSA Report Warns Against Truck Ramming Attacks By Terrorists

Investigators continue work near the heavy truck that ran into a crowd on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, on July 15. ERIC GAILLARD / Reuters

“No community, large or small, rural or urban, is immune to attacks of this kind by organized or ‘lone wolf’ terrorists,” the report noted.

Most of the deaths, the TSA reports, took place in two attacks: the 87 killed by a lone Islamic terrorist using a commercial truck in Nice, France, on Bastille Day, July 14, last year, and the 43 killed when Islamic terrorists in two SUVs plowed through a crowded market in Urumqi, the capital of China’s restive Xingjang province. In that case, unlike the others, the attackers threw homemade explosives into the crowd during the attack. The two vehicles then collided and exploded.

Based on a study of the attacks, the TSA said particularly vulnerable locations include those where “large numbers of people congregate, including parades and other celebratory gatherings, sporting events, entertainment venues, or shopping centers.” Moreover, it suggested that several of the attacks had been planned for such events.

Although only four of the attacks used commercial trucks, the TSA said they are particularly effective as killing machines.

“Commercial vehicles — distinguished by their large size, weight and carrying capacity — present an especially attractive mechanism for vehicle ramming attacks because of the ease with which they can penetrate security barriers and the large-scale damage they can inflict on people and infrastructure.”

The report urged vehicle owners to report theft or other suspicious activities promptly, including: “Unusual and unexplained modifications … such as attempts to reinforce the front of the vehicle with metal plates.”