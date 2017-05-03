Trump Says There's 'No Reason' for Mideast Conflict — and He'll Try to End It Today

Israeli border police officers detain a Palestinian protester during clashes in the West Bank town of Bethlehem on April 27. Ammar Awad / Reuters

In other words, Hamas is simply repositioning itself within the Palestinian political scene, according to Michael.

But Mekelberg — the Chatham House associate fellow — said Hamas’ document was much more important than that, and so those looking for peace in Israel and beyond should seize on it in a bid toward a negotiated peace.

“It is a significant move,” said Mekelberg, who is also the head of international relations at Regent’s University in London. “It indicates that Hamas is not monolithic … and that they reached a conclusion that militarily they are not going to defeat Israel.”

Regardless of internal Palestinian politics, Trump’s planned visits or regional and international opinion, longtime British diplomat and Middle East watcher Richard Dalton said it was high time that the United States took Palestinian aspirations seriously.

“Every day we hear that freedom is the motivating spirit of the United States,” said Dalton, who served as Britain’s effective ambassador to the Palestinian Authority in 1993 to 1997. “But it is never recognized that Palestinians have the right to that same freedom.”