The New York African Film Festival Turns 24

Mahen Bonetti, NYC First Lady Chirlane McCray, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, Film Society of Lincoln Center Executive Director Lesli Klainberg at 2014 NYAFF, Melissa Bunni Elian

The New York African Film Festival aims to shine a light on these voices, illuminating the narratives never before discussed in a world where colonialism and the diaspora have shifted its agency.

As explained by Bonetti, “For so long, opinions formed of people of African descent, starting with photography, and moving image, we didn’t control that. There’s always a voiceover when it comes to us.”

Bonetti cites the current voiceover effect displayed in the famine in Ethiopia. For Bonetti, there is a high level of importance in the telling of these stories, events, and issues, within context from the direct sources and people most affected.

“If culture feeds the soul then Africa feeds the world,” said Bonetti.

The New York African Film Festival runs May 3 to May 9 at the Lincoln Center and multiple other locations throughout New York City.

Follow NBCBLK on

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram