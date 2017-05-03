Suit: Robert Durst's Second Wife Helped Hide Killing of His First

Kathleen Durst, first wife of Robert Durst. courtesy of HBO

The series featured Durst muttering to himself on a live microphone: “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.” He was arrested in Berman’s 2000 death shortly before the final episode aired.

The claims against Charatan and Giordano, filed in suburban Mineola, were first reported by The New York Times.

Durst’s criminal-case lawyer, Dick DeGuerin, said “someone can file a lawsuit and write anything,” casting the new claims as “piling on.” He declined to discuss Durst’s dealings with his wife or Giordano, except to say he’s very close with both.

Durst, 74, is jailed

in the Berman case in Los Angeles.

In 2001, Durst was charged with killing a 71-year-old neighbor in Galveston, Texas, where Durst was living disguised as a mute woman. While conceding he chopped up neighbor Morris Black’s body and tossed it in the sea, Durst was acquitted of murder after testifying that he was defending himself.

A New York judge recently declared Kathleen Durst dead as of 1987, beyond the state’s legal time limit for a wrongful-death suit. The sisters’ case, which instead invokes a state law giving families the right to determine a loved one’s burial, seeks at least $100 million.

But the point “is to make sure we find out what happened to Kathie … and to make sure these people are held responsible for their involvement,” said the sisters’ lawyer, Robert Abrams.