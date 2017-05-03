Refugees Are Fleeing Trump's America to This Tiny Canadian Town

A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia follow railway tracks towards the Canada-U.S. border. Chris Wattie / Reuters

The RCMP has five to six officers to patrol the border near Emerson, says Corey Meyers, a sergeant in the RCMP border integrity unit. (The U.S. has 90 for the same stretch of land, according to Janzen).

Back at the bar, Janzen is ranting about “the numbers.”

“You don’t want to get me the numbers? I’ll get my own numbers,” he proclaims.

The RCMP — on instructions from the Trudeau government, Janzen says — are now prohibited from giving him updated information on the number of people illegally crossing into town. The RCMP releases information on asylum seekers across each affected area once a month, and publishes them to a centralized

website.

“They’re trying to cover this story up,” says Janzen. He used to get updates every week.

So Janzen has said he”s going to buy four motion sensor cameras on his own, to monitor the border himself.

“I’ll even f—–g put a drone up there,” he declares.

The government, meanwhile, insists that the data posted on the RCMP website “presents a comprehensive, consistent and regularly updated picture of the situation across the country — and includes more data than has ever been publicly released before.”

“The local RCMP want to give it and they can’t,” Janzen says. “If they do it, they lose their jobs. So, I’m going to take things into my own hands.”

“Right now,” he says, “it seems like we have an open border.”