Officer Who Killed Texas Teen Fired, Police Say

“In a hurry to get the statement out, I misspoke,” Haber said Monday. “I take responsibility for that.”

Police said in a statement Tuesday evening that officers went to the house where the large party was taking place after receiving reports that several minors were intoxicated.

They converged on the teenagers’ vehicle when they heard “multiple gunshots,” police said. No details of the reported gunfire were provided.

“Despite multiple verbal commands from the officer, the vehicle continued to reverse, backing into the main roadway,” police said. “The vehicle then pulled forward as the officer continued to approath the vehicle giving verbal commands. The vehicle continued on the main roadway driving away from the officer.”

In a statement released through their attorney, Lee Merritt, Jordan’s family thanked Haber for making “commendable strides toward justice” and said they were “grateful the decision has been made to terminate the officer responsible for Jordan’s murder.”

“However, there remains a long road ahead,” the family said, repeating allegations by Merritt earlier Tuesday that

Jordan’s 16-year-old brother was detained overnight without reason or charges and didn’t learn until he was released Sunday morning that his brother had been killed.

“The officers who extended this nightmare for those children ought to be properly reprimanded as well,” the family said. “Our family is working hard to deal with both the loss of our beloved Jordan and the lingering trauma it has caused our boys.”

Balch Springs police said criminal investigations by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and the district attorney’s public integrity unit were continuing.