MDA locks people up in Macon for a good cause

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dozens of people in Macon were locked up in jail today, but for a good cause. The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) held their annual MDA lock up at the Library Ballroom.

The fundraiser allowed people to stop by, get “locked up” and then post their pictures on social media, or send it to friends and family. “Jail Birds” had to collect $2,400 to raise their bail. The money goes to different programs like their summer camp, care centers and finding a cure.

“The biggest portion of our money is going to research to find a cure,” said Lisa Kirksey, with the MDA. “There is no cure for any of the 43 types of neuromuscular diseases and we are funding grant after grant to try to find some treatments and cures for these families.”

Their Macon goal is$65,000. The lock up is over, but you can still donate if you click here.