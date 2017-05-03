Local fitness experts talk staying motivated year round

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Remember that get fit resolution you may have made earlier in the year?

“You can’t look at it as something you do just for a short period of time–it has to be a lifestyle change,” said gym goer Diane Johnson.

It’s been 5 months since many of us may have made a promise to start hitting the gym. Even though summer’s just a few months away, fitness experts at a local gym say it isn’t too late to keep that promise to get in shape.

“How do I want to feel in five years? Do I want my pants to feel loser or tighter?” said Kinetix Health Club’s Kelly Blair.

If the sound of equipment clanging isn’t familiar, no worries–Blair says it’s never too late to get in shape.

“If you’re really self motivated that’s awesome but if you need that accountability you have got to put it on your calendar like it’s work, it’s a doctor’s appointment it’s a lunch date with your friend,” said Blair.

Blair says now is a popular time to see things kicked into high gear.

“Summer’s coming so people start thinking about wearing their shirts, showing their arms, and of course bathing suits,” said Blair.

Gym goer Diane Johnson says she’s always lived an active lifestyle but understands how difficult it can be.

“I think having a personal trainer helps me because he motivates me, he’s challenging, and he pushes me far beyond my limits.”

Blair says the key to keeping the same momentum–no matter what time of year–is not doing it alone.

“Once you connect with an instructor connect with a personal trainer and maybe have an accountability friend you come with–that is the motivation,” she added.

Blair says figuring out what kind of exercises you enjoy–whether it’s lifting weights or group fitness–will also make the permanent adjustment a lot easier.