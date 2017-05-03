Funeral Home Slams Gay Widower's Lawsuit as 'Frivolous'

Robert Huskey, left and Jack Zawadski. Lambda Legal

The lawsuit said the couple moved to Mississippi in 1997 after retiring as special education teachers. Huskey had heart bypass surgery several years ago, and eventually even hospice service wasn’t enough to let Zawadski care for him at home, the lawsuit said.

Gaspari said he took on funeral arrangements to spare his Uncle Jack.

“I thought everything was taken care of,” he said in a phone interview from Denver. Then a nursing home staffer called to say the funeral home wouldn’t take Huskey’s body. And why.

“I was just kind of in shock — What? What are you talking about?” Gaspari said. Then he got angry. In the meantime, “I had to scramble and try to find an alternative.”

He found a crematorium in Hattiesburg, about a 75-mile drive from Picayune, but the nursing home said it had no morgue and couldn’t keep Huskey’s body until the crematorium’s hearse arrived. So he had to find a third funeral home that would take the body immediately and hold it for an hour or two.

Huskey’s body was cremated in Hattiesburg, but Zawadski said the change of location forced him to scrap plans for a memorial luncheon afterward with their friends.

Gaspari said, “My uncles didn’t travel much without each other, and kissed each other good night each and every night. They never went to bed angry with each other. And something like this happens.”