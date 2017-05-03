'Duterte Harry': The Controversial President with an 80 Percent Approval Rating

Supporters of presidential candidate Duterte cheer during an election campaign rally ahead of elections in Manila on May 7, 2016. Mohd Rasfan / AFP – Getty Images

“He’s a very distinctive personality — very flamboyant, very much like Donald Trump — lots of bravado, lots of bombast,” he said “He cut quite a swaggering path through the presidential camp.”

Heydarian noted that Duterte was able to successfully portray his more mainstream opponents as corrupt and ineffective.

“By some chance all of his opponents had skeletons in their closets, so when Duterte played this anti-establishment card, it really struck a chord,” he said.

“He was the right guy at the right time,” he added.

Duterte received more than 16.6 million votes in the election, 6.6 million more than his closest opponent, Roxas,

according to the AP.

“He has not lost a single election in his life — how many people have done that?” Heydarian said.

Should he be taken seriously, literally, or both?

Duterte

has built a reputation for his brash, and sometimes offensive, rhetoric.

In December, he threatened government officials with the prospect of being thrown out of a helicopter in mid-air if they were found to be corrupt —

claiming he had done it before to a man suspected of rape and murder.

He caused an uproar during his campaign for joking that he would have liked to be the first to rape a woman who was gang-raped and killed while he was mayor during in a 1989 prison riot in Davao.

“I was angry because she was raped, that’s one thing. But she was so beautiful, the mayor should have been first. What a waste,” Duterte said.

He has also compared himself to Hitler and said he would “be happy to slaughter” three million drug dealers and users — one of the few comments

he later apologized for.

But Heydarian said that, at least in the Philippines, many people take Duterte “seriously,” but not literally, and that his brash comments do not largely sway his approval rating.

“The majority of people believe that Duterte is just using tough language to scare the people and to mobilize law enforcement,” he said.

“Outside in the West, the fact of the matter is he’s seen as an unhinged populist and a dictator in the making,” he said, adding, or at the very least “a problematic ally.”

But back at home, Heydarian said, many “see Duterte as a caring and sincere leader, who actually wants to make the Philippines a better place by adopting an outside-of-the-box approach.”

What was his relationship with President Obama?

Duterte, known for not shying away from anti-American rhetoric, lashed out at former President Barack Obama several times over criticism of his controversial drug campaign.

Duterte

once said Obama “can go to hell” and has referred to him using the Tagalog phrase for “son of a b—-” or “son of a wh—.” He later expressed “regret” for the remark.

For his part, Obama initially dismissed the comment as “colorful,”

but also cancelled a scheduled formal meeting with Duterte back in September. The two did end up meeting informally.

Still, Ott and Heydarian said that despite his talk, Duterte needs the U.S. as an ally, whether the president is Obama, Trump or anyone else.

What does Duterte think of Trump?

Duterte’s brash rhetoric and embrace of populism had earned him some

comparisons to Trump.

But the Philippine leader rejected the comparison

during an interview with the Associated Press in March 2016, saying, “Donald Trump is a bigot, I am not.”

After the November election, however, Duterte spoke relatively positively about Trump, apparently in the name of pragmatism.

“I would like to congratulate Mr. Donald Trump. Long live,” Duterte said in November,

according to Reuters. “I don’t want to quarrel anymore, because Trump has won.”

So is Duterte coming to the U.S.?

While Trump did not indicate a time-frame for Duterte’s invitation, the Philippine president told reporters on Monday that he could not commit yet because he might be “tied up.”

“I cannot make any definite promise. I am supposed to go to Russia and go to Israel,” he said.