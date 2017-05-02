Trump's Soft Spot for Strongmen Harms U.S. Image, Say Critics

Russian President Vladimir Putin heads the Cabinet meeting in Moscow on April 12, 2017. Alexei Nikolsky / Sputnik via AP pool

American foreign policy “always has to be a mix of pragmatism and idealism,” he added. “But if the pragmatism and the expediency starts to outweigh the values that we try and project in the world. It almost always leads to trouble…Even though we may need a lot of friends in rough parts of the world, there are ways to get there without elaborately praising them. “

Trump’s latest round of praise for international rogues began Saturday night, when Trump issued a late night statement citing a “very friendly conversation” with Duterte and inviting him for a visit.

Then, in comments broadcast Sunday on CBS’ Face the Nation, Trump said this about Kim Jong Un:

“He was a young man of 26 or 27 when he took over from his father, when his father died. He’s dealing with obviously very tough people.”

He added, “A lot of people, I’m sure, tried to take that power away, whether it was his uncle or anybody else. And he was able to do it, so obviously,

he’s a pretty smart cookie.”

“ What we’re saying to others in the world is we don’t care much about human rights.”

Kim had his uncle executed. Not fed to a pack of wild dogs, as some early stories had it – merely shot to death.

Trump has famously had almost nothing but praise for Putin, even when questioners confront him with the conclusions by Western governments that the Russian leader has ordered the murders of opponents and reporters.

In February, when then-Fox News host Bill O’Reilly pressed Trump about why he respects Putin, O’Reilly said, “But he’s a killer though. Putin’s a killer.”

Trump responded: “There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What, do you think our country is so innocent?”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen in an undated file photo released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via Reuters

The last president to be heavily criticized for de-emphasizing human rights in U.S. foreign policy was Ronald Reagan. He came into office having run against a Jimmy Carter approach that made human rights central to nearly every policy decision.

But Reagan was operating out of a desire to win the Cold War, and he never stopped criticizing the Soviet Union’s human rights record. By the end of his second term, he was credited with a turnaround on human rights. In more recent times, both George W. Bush and Barack Obama sought to promote democracy and punish oppressive regimes.