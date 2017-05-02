Should It Be Legal to Underpay Someone Based on Their Previous Job?

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 15, 2016. Lauren Victoria Burke / AP file

“After last week’s disappointing 9th Circuit ruling,” Norton said, “It is critical that Congress take legislative action to ban the practice of asking for an employee’s salary history, which disadvantages women and minorities, who disproportionately carry lower salaries through their entire careers simply because of wages at previous jobs that were set unfairly.”

The Pay Equity for All Act would also bar employers from basing wages or salary on previous benefits, or firing an employee who complains about being asked salary history questions. It would also fine companies who violate the law as well as allow employees or job seekers to sue for up to $10,000.

“Our bill will help reduce the wage gap by requiring employers to offer salaries to prospective employees based on merit, not gender, race, or ethnicity,” said Norton.

Asking for the salary history of a prospective employee is banned in Massachusetts, along with the cities of D.C. and Philadelphia, and

New York City banned prior salary questions last month.

But in most of the country, it’s perfectly legal for an employer to base a new hire’s salary on what they made at their last job — even if they were being severely underpaid.

New York City Public Advocate Letitia James, who introduced the city’s ban and lobbied for it on Equal Pay Day, told NBC News that asking a job applicant for their last salary “perpetuates gender wage discrimination.”

“The 9th Circuit’s decision essentially condones the practice of paying men more than women despite performing the same work,” said James. “This is a huge setback not only for achieving gender parity, but for our entire economy.”