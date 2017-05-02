Robbers invade west Macon apartment, shoot man

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot during a robbery at his Macon apartment Monday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 66-year-old Johnny Williams was at his Water Oak Apartment when three men knocked on his front door around 9:30 p.m.

When Williams answered, the masked men demanded money from him and one shot him in the chest.

The robbers stole cash and then ran off. Bibb investigators say Williams is in stable condition.

If you know have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.