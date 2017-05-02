Restaurant Report Card: Scores 5/2

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health was busy scoring restaurants again this week.

Here are your scores from around Middle Georgia:

MICHAEL’S ON MULBERRY (Food Service Inspections)

588 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

April 28, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

GOLDEN CORRAL (Food Service Inspections)

4704 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

May 1, 2017 Score: 85, Grade: B

JUST TAP’D (Food Service Inspections)

488 1ST ST MACON, GA 31201

May 2, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A

MOLLY’S CAFE (Food Service Inspections)

3045 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

April 27, 2017 Score: 83, Grade: B

Overtime Bar and Grill (Food Service Inspections)

2455 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

April 25, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A

Piedmont Kitchen & Brewery LLC (Food Service Inspections)

450 THIRD ST MACON, GA 31202

April 26, 2017 Score: 92, Grade: A

S & S CAFETERIA #102 (Food Service Inspections)

3724 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

May 1, 2017 Score: 85, Grade: B

SOUTH MACON DINER (Food Service Inspections)

3297 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

April 27, 2017 Score: 98, Grade: A

ANNA’S ASIAN CAFE’ INC (Food Service Inspections)

1117 HIGHWAY 96 STE 108 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

April 28, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A

Atlanta Bread Company (Food Service Inspections)

2624 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

May 2, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A

Bahama Bob’s (Food Service Inspections)

2132 41 HWY N PERRY, GA 31069

May 1, 2017 Score: 84, Grade: B

China King Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

273 PERRY PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069

April 28, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

El Cotija Mexican Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

May 2, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

Jalisco Grill (Food Service Inspections)

273 PERRY PKWY STE A PERRY, GA 31069

April 28, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A

Khan (Food Service Inspections)

1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

May 2, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A

Los Trios #2 Bar & Grill (Food Service Inspections)

2195 WATSON BLVD STE I & J WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

May 2, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

Step it up:

Neighborhood Enterprises (Food Service Inspections)

2742 MILLERFIELD RD MACON, GA 31211

May 2, 2017 Score: 50, Grade: U

– Person in charge lacked knowledge

– Mold-like substance growing on condiments

– Employee pick noodle out of pot with bare hands

USA DELI (Food Service Inspections)

4437 COLUMBUS RD STE E MACON, GA 31206

May 2, 2017 Score: 77, Grade: C

– Person in charge failed to report employees’ health

– No vomit/fecal cleanup policy

– Outside dumpster overflowing with trash