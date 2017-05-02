Restaurant Report Card: Scores 5/2

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health was busy scoring restaurants again this week.
Here are your scores from around Middle Georgia:
MICHAEL’S ON MULBERRY (Food Service Inspections)
588 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
April 28, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
GOLDEN CORRAL (Food Service Inspections)
4704 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
May 1, 2017 Score: 85, Grade: B
JUST TAP’D (Food Service Inspections)
488 1ST ST MACON, GA 31201
May 2, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A
MOLLY’S CAFE (Food Service Inspections)
3045 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
April 27, 2017 Score: 83, Grade: B
Overtime Bar and Grill (Food Service Inspections)
2455 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
April 25, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A
Piedmont Kitchen & Brewery LLC (Food Service Inspections)
450 THIRD ST MACON, GA 31202
April 26, 2017 Score: 92, Grade: A
S & S CAFETERIA #102 (Food Service Inspections)
3724 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
May 1, 2017 Score: 85, Grade: B
SOUTH MACON DINER (Food Service Inspections)
3297 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
April 27, 2017 Score: 98, Grade: A
ANNA’S ASIAN CAFE’ INC (Food Service Inspections)
1117 HIGHWAY 96 STE 108 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
April 28, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A
Atlanta Bread Company (Food Service Inspections)
2624 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
May 2, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A
Bahama Bob’s (Food Service Inspections)
2132 41 HWY N PERRY, GA 31069
May 1, 2017 Score: 84, Grade: B
China King Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
273 PERRY PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
April 28, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
El Cotija Mexican Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
May 2, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
Jalisco Grill (Food Service Inspections)
273 PERRY PKWY STE A PERRY, GA 31069
April 28, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A
Khan (Food Service Inspections)
1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
May 2, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A
Los Trios #2 Bar & Grill (Food Service Inspections)
2195 WATSON BLVD STE I & J WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
May 2, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
Step it up:
Neighborhood Enterprises (Food Service Inspections)
2742 MILLERFIELD RD MACON, GA 31211
May 2, 2017 Score: 50, Grade: U
– Person in charge lacked knowledge
– Mold-like substance growing on condiments
– Employee pick noodle out of pot with bare hands
USA DELI (Food Service Inspections)
4437 COLUMBUS RD STE E MACON, GA 31206
May 2, 2017 Score: 77, Grade: C
– Person in charge failed to report employees’ health
– No vomit/fecal cleanup policy
– Outside dumpster overflowing with trash