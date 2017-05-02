Over 200 Members of Congress File Federal LGBTQ-Rights Bill

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), flanked by members of congress and activists, speaks at a press conference introducing a bill providing members of the LGBTQ community with comprehensive federal protections on Capitol Hill onMay 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images

Also on Tuesday, rumors began to surface that Trump could be planning to sign an executive order on “religious freedom” this Thursday that would enshrine protections for those who engage in anti-LGBTQ discrimination.

Politico cited two “senior administration officials” who confirmed Trump’s plans to issue such an order during Thursday’s National Day of Prayer observance. NBC News has not yet independently confirmed these reports.

A presidential order giving the nation a free pass to discriminate against LGBTQ people is hardly a stretch of the imagination. In September, a campaigning

Trump pledged to sign the First Amendment Defense Act (FADA), an anti-LGBTQ bill that closely resembles a draft executive order that leaked in February.

If the executive branch decides to shy away from explicitly encouraging discrimination, LGBTQ advocates say there will still be a need for a law that bans bias in services, employment and housing.

A report released Tuesday from the

Center for American Progress found that more than half of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people have experienced discrimination at work, and 68.5 percent of respondents said that anti-LGBTQ discrimination impacted their mental health.

“Today, in most states, you can get married on Saturday, post your wedding photos on Facebook on Sunday and get fired from your job or kicked out of your apartment on Monday just because of who you are,” openly gay Rep. David Cicilline, a Democrat from Rhode Island, said on Tuesday. “This is completely wrong.”

Follow NBC Out on

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram