Montgomery Gentry to perform at Warner Robins Independence Day celebration

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The city of Warner Robins is ready to let freedom ring with it’s Independence Day celebration. Mayor Randy Toms announced that the country duo Montgomery Gentry will take the stage on June 30th.

Mayor Toms says the entertainment is perfect since a lot of their songs have to do with their love for the military.

“When they come to our town and they’ll realize what a military town we are,” Mayor Toms said. “Then they get to pour that kind of talent and that kind of talent and that kind of love for our community into this community makes it extra special.”

The celebration is at the same location as last year, the Mcconnell-Talbert Stadium. Gates open at 6 PM and entry is free to everyone.