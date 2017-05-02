Middle Georgia gathering for breakfast, rally on National Day of Prayer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In an attempt to keep national problems away from Macon, the community is gathering for the 66th Annual National Day of Prayer on Thursday.

The pastor of the Community Church of God, Jason McClendon came on 41Today to talk about the initiative.

Starting on Thursday morning at 6:45 is the National Day of Prayer Breakfast. When the program begins at 7:30, breakfast will stop being served. It’s at the First Presbyterian Church on Mulberry Street and tickets are $7. Reservations must be made. For details visit the website http://www.NationalDayofPrayerMaconGa.org .

Later that day, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. a rally will be held at Rosa Parks Square. If there is rain, it’ll be moved back to the sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church.