Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle visits Macon, discusses bid for governor

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Lt. Governor Casey Cagle announced he’s running for Georgia governor on Sunday and on Tuesday, he took the time to share his vision for Georgia during a tour of the South Macon-Bibb Recreation Center’s construction site.

Cagle recognized the workforce in Middle Georgia and said he wants to help it grow. If elected governor, he promises to create more job opportunities throughout the state, 500,000 to be exact. He plans to do that by helping existing businesses grow and personally traveling to recruit companies the state needs.

“We’ve been blessed to be the number one state to do business in,” Cagle said. “We’ve created well over 600,000 thousand jobs in seven years of time, but I’ve got a much stronger and more aggressive plan of 500,000 jobs in four years.”

Broadband is something he wants to work on as well. Cagle says it is important for businesses and students to have reliable internet.

In his first 100 days as governor, he says he will bring in a $100 million tax cut to every citizen in the state.

Cagle says he also wants to make sure that incidents like I-85 collapsing, doesn’t happen again. He wants different traffic agencies to make a ten year strategic plan for maintenance and construction.

He is already getting a head start in campaigning, because election day isn’t until November of 2018.