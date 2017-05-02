Justice Dept. Won't Bring Charges in Alton Sterling Death: Sources

A family member reacts to news that the U.S. Justice Department had declined to charge Baton Rouge police officers in the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling on May 2, 2017 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Sterling was shot at close range while being held down by police last July. Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Critics of the police say that the video never shows Sterling reaching for the weapon — and Louisiana is an open carry state.

The coroner has said that Sterling died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and back, but in August a judge

sealed the autopsy report.

Law enforcement sources told NBC News that the decision not to bring charges in Sterling’s death was made by career investigators and prosecutors.

Bringing federal charges in a case like this is notoriously difficult because the law requires proving intentional wrongdoing. For example, the Justice Department concluded it could not bring charges in the Ferguson, Missouri police shooting of Michael Brown.

But Rashad Robinson, executive director of the advocacy group Color of Change, blamed the decision on the office of new Trump administration Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“There is no way to misinterpret the message that Jeff Sessions sent today: Black lives do not matter,” Robinson said in a statement.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said Tuesday that no official statement has been released from the Justice Department, and his office would not comment until that time.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican who represents Louisiana, called for calm once a decision is formally announced.

“When this decision is released, we as a community must decide that we want peace,” Cassidy said on Twitter. “As we work & pray for peace, we must remember each family.”

The reported Justice Department decision comes as city leaders have worked with police and community groups to enact various police reform measures. Those reforms include barring police from firing into vehicles and using chokeholds in most situations.

On the state level, four bills in the legislature that would bolster police training and help officials weed out problem cops were vote out of committee last week.